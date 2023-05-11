Russia shells Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, search and rescue workers recover woman from under rubble

On Thursday, 11 May, Russian troops shelled the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast. Search and rescue workers recovered an injured woman from under the rubble.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

Details: On 11 May, at approximately 14:15 (Kyiv time), the Russians shelled Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district. One of the shells hit a private house. The owner of the house was trapped under the rubble.

At 14:36, rescue workers and firefighters arrived at the scene. They found the woman under the rubble of the destroyed building structures and handed her over to paramedics.

The woman, who suffered shrapnel wounds to her face and limbs, was taken to a medical facility by ambulance.

