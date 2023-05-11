South Africa likely supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition for war in Ukraine – US Ambassador

Reuben Brigety, US Ambassador to South Africa, said the country had probably given Russia weapons and ammunition for the war in Ukraine.

Source: Reuben Brigety, quoted by News24, as European Pravda reports

Quote: "Among the things we noted was the docking of the cargo ship in the Simon's Town naval base between 6th to 8th December, 2022, which we are confident uploaded weapons and ammunition onto that vessel in Simon's Town as it made its way back to Russia," said the ambassador.

Details: Brigety said the US takes the issue very seriously.

"The arming of the Russians is extremely serious, and we do not consider this issue to be resolved, and we would like SA to [start] practising its non-alignment policy," he said.

Background: Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, stated that there are signs that Russia has requested lethal aid from China to bolster the full-scale war in Ukraine.

The White House said that they made it clear to China behind closed doors about the serious consequences it would face in the event of providing lethal assistance to Russia.

