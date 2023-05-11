Zelenskyy may travel to Italy to meet with Prime Minister and Pope on 13 May – mass media

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may pay a short visit to Rome on Saturday, 13 May, during which he will meet with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Pope Francis.

Source: Italian news agency ANSA, referring to its sources, as European Pravda reports

Details: According to the sources of ANSA, the President of Ukraine may pay a short visit to Italy during his trip to Germany, where he is due to be this weekend.

The agency's sources in the Vatican do not rule out that the Pope will meet with Zelenskyy, but "so far this is only a hypothesis, and therefore there is no official confirmation of the time and place of this possible meeting," ANSA adds.

In April, as it is known, Francis hosted Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Zelenskyy himself was in the Vatican in February 2020, before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Italian Prime Minister, in turn, made her first visit to Ukraine in February 2023, during which she announced providing a military assistance package that contains SAMP/T-MAMBA complexes as well as Spada and Skyguard systems.

Background: The Pope stated that the Vatican participates in a peacekeeping mission aimed at ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the details of which, however, were not disclosed.

