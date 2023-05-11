All Sections
Zelenskyy: Important news for defence of Ukraine may be announced soon

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 11 May 2023, 23:58
Zelenskyy: Important news for defence of Ukraine may be announced soon

The President of Ukraine stated that "very important news" for Ukraine’s defence and relations with partners may be announced soon.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address on 11 May 

Quote: "Today, as always, I was communicating with commanders and intelligence.

[I] Held several meetings on our international efforts. Soon I will be able to announce very important news for our defence, for our relations with partners. "

Details: Zelenskyy also said that at a meeting with the special adviser to the President of Brazil on international issues, they talked about the possibility of holding a summit in the Ukraine-Latin America format.

The President of Ukraine noted that he reiterated his invitation for the President of Brazil to visit Ukraine and see firsthand the heroism of Ukrainians and "a real determination for [establishing – ed.] peace throughout Ukraine."

According to Zelenskyy, his formula of peace "has only become more relevant."

"This is the only comprehensive and only realistic plan for the return of peace not only to our people, but also to all the peoples of the planet who seek life without aggression," the president said.

