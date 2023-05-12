Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia
Friday, 12 May 2023, 02:31
Explosions rang out in the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 11-12 May.
Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster on Telegram
Details: Suspilne reported on the explosion in Zaporizhzhia at 02:14.
Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, called on the city's residents to proceed to the nearest shelters.
An air-raid warning was issued in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
