Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia

Explosions rang out in the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 11-12 May.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster on Telegram

Details: Suspilne reported on the explosion in Zaporizhzhia at 02:14.

Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, called on the city's residents to proceed to the nearest shelters.

An air-raid warning was issued in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

