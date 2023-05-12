All Sections
South Korea supports Ukrainian "peace formula"

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 12 May 2023, 06:59
South Korea supports Ukrainian peace formula

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has reported that South Korea supports Ukraine's "peace formula" to end the war.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter

Quote from Kuleba: "Meaningful meeting with my Korean counterpart Park Jin who informed me that the Republic of Korea supports President Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula."

Details: Two foreign ministers have also discussed South Korea’s part in the recovery of Ukraine. 

Background:

  • In November 2022, Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Ukraine's 10-point proposals for peace with Russia in a speech before the G20.
  • In February 2023, the UN General Assembly, with overwhelming majority, approved a draft resolution that incorporated the key provisions of Ukraine's "peace formula".

