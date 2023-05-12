South Korea supports Ukrainian "peace formula"

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has reported that South Korea supports Ukraine's "peace formula" to end the war.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter

Quote from Kuleba: "Meaningful meeting with my Korean counterpart Park Jin who informed me that the Republic of Korea supports President Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula."

Meaningful meeting with my Korean counterpart @FMParkJin who informed me that the Republic of Korea supports President @ZelenskyyUa’s Peace Formula. We discussed Korean engagement in Ukraine’s recovery and welcomed the growing intensity of bilateral contacts between our nations. pic.twitter.com/pVnwXCMSNt Advertisement: — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) May 11, 2023

Details: Two foreign ministers have also discussed South Korea’s part in the recovery of Ukraine.

Background:

In November 2022, Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Ukraine's 10-point proposals for peace with Russia in a speech before the G20.

In February 2023, the UN General Assembly, with overwhelming majority, approved a draft resolution that incorporated the key provisions of Ukraine's "peace formula".

