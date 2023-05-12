South Korea supports Ukrainian "peace formula"
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has reported that South Korea supports Ukraine's "peace formula" to end the war.
Source: Kuleba on Twitter
Quote from Kuleba: "Meaningful meeting with my Korean counterpart Park Jin who informed me that the Republic of Korea supports President Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula."
Meaningful meeting with my Korean counterpart @FMParkJin who informed me that the Republic of Korea supports President @ZelenskyyUa’s Peace Formula. We discussed Korean engagement in Ukraine’s recovery and welcomed the growing intensity of bilateral contacts between our nations. pic.twitter.com/pVnwXCMSNt— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) May 11, 2023
Details: Two foreign ministers have also discussed South Korea’s part in the recovery of Ukraine.
Background:
- In November 2022, Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Ukraine's 10-point proposals for peace with Russia in a speech before the G20.
- In February 2023, the UN General Assembly, with overwhelming majority, approved a draft resolution that incorporated the key provisions of Ukraine's "peace formula".
