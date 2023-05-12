Chinese special representative goes to Ukraine and Russia

Li Hui, China's special representative for Eurasian Affairs, will visit Ukraine next week to "promote peace talks."

Source: CNN, referring to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Details: The special representative's trip will begin on 15 May; he will visit Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia.

At a press briefing, Wan Wenbin, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, said, "The visit of Chinese representatives to the countries concerned is another manifestation of China's commitment to persuade and promote talks, fully demonstrating that China is firmly on the side of peace."

Background:

On the afternoon of 26 April, it became known that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is the first conversation between the two countries' leaders since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

China promised to send Li Hui, a Chinese ex-ambassador to Russia, as a special representative to Ukraine and other countries for communication on the settlement of the "Ukrainian crisis" (war – ed.).

