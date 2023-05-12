All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Occupiers destroy ecosystem of Mariupol: dead dolphins spotted on shore

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 12 May 2023, 12:24

Dead dolphins have been spotted on the shore of the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast.

There are also a lot of illegal waste landfill sites in the city and no professional service that would control the pollution of the soil, rivers and sea.

The Mariupol City Council reported on Telegram that the occupiers are destroying the ecosystem of Mariupol.

Advertisement:

"It is not the first time the residents of the city have spotted the bodies of dolphins washed ashore. It can be a result of the Russians destroying the natural ecosystem of the Azov Sea," the Mariupol City Council explains.

 
Photo: Mariupol City Council

Earlier in April, the Russian occupiers started building a crossing over the river of Kalchyk.

"The construction is being conducted in barbarian ways with the use of slag. The slag entering the water may cause mass deaths of fish in the river," the City Council adds.

 
Dead dolphins spotted on the shore of Russia-occupied Mariupol

Background: Since May 2022 the city of Mariupol has been under total occupation of the Russian forces. On 20 March, the defenders of Mariupol, who held the Azovstal plant, "the last fortress", left the territory of the plant.

Over 90% of residential buildings in the city have been destroyed due to the Russian attacks. The occupiers caused a catastrophic situation with hygiene in the city as the residents of Mariupol were taking water from the puddles.

Last summer, mass deaths of fish and dolphins began in the Azov Sea.

About 50,000 dolphins could have died in the Black Sea because of the occupiers' ships.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: