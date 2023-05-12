All Sections
Ex-minister Tabachnyk, who helped the occupiers with sham referendums, served another suspicion notice

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 12 May 2023, 12:43
Dmytro Tabachnyk, the former Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, is cooperating with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). In particular, he helped organise the so-called "sham referendums" in the occupied districts of Kherson and Zaporizhia oblasts.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine; Prosecutor General’s Office

Quote: "It has been established that he is in direct "contact" with Oleg Kozlov, a staff member of the 9th Directorate of the Operational Information Department of the 5th Service of the FSB.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, the traitor coordinated his subversive activities against Ukraine with a representative of the Russian secret service. According to the investigation, he actively organised sham referendums in the occupied districts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts."

Quote from Prosecutor General’s Office: "The suspect participated in organising the work of illegally formed ‘military-civilian administrations’ in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts. He developed the structure of these pseudo-authorities and their regulatory framework and coordinated their leadership activities.

He ‘took care’ of the new ‘ideology’, the education and healthcare systems, and the emergency service. He reported the results to the representatives of relevant ministries in the government of the Russian Federation."

Details: The SSU reports that Tabachnyk, under orders from Moscow, "reformatted" the educational and medical sectors to meet the needs of the aggressor country.

So far, he has been served with another notice of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state and violating the laws and customs of war (Art. 28.2, Art. 111-2.1 and Art. 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Background:

  • In November 2022, Tabachnyk, the Minister of Education during Yanukovych’s presidency, was served with a notice of suspicion of high treason due to helping Volodymyr Saldo and Yevhen Balytskyi, Russian-appointed puppet leaders of the occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
  • Subsequently, the Security Service seized the defendant's property worth over US$2 million.

