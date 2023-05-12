Russian artillery strike damages high-rise building in Kherson; two women killed in oblast

Russian troops struck a high-rise building in Kherson's Korabel district using artillery on 12 May. There were no casualties. Meanwhile, there are two civilians killed and two more injured in the oblast.

Quote: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Prosecutor General's office of Ukraine

Quote: "Russian artillery hit a high-rise building in the Korabel district of the city of Kherson. Three families live on the lower floors of the building that was struck by the Russian army. They were not injured in the attack."

Details: The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine reported that on 12 May, Russian forces attacked not only the city of Kherson but also other settlements in the oblast.

The Russian army hit the roof of a high-rise building in the city of Kherson. The casualties have not yet been reported. The information is being clarified. Houses, outbuildings, the village council building, and a car have been damaged.

Two women were killed in the Kakhovka district when a Russian projectile hit a private house. Another local resident was taken to the hospital with injuries.

A woman was also injured due to the attack on the Darivka hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Under the procedural leadership of the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 and 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

