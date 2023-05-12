All Sections
Russian forces are exhausted on Bakhmut front – Ukraine's Armed Forces spokesperson

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 12 May 2023, 15:51
Russian forces are exhausted on Bakhmut front – Ukraine's Armed Forces spokesperson
Screenshot from Deep State

The Ukrainian Armed Forces see signs of Russian forces’ exhaustion on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Army Inform military news agency, citing Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the East Grouping of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "40 combat engagements occurred here over the past 24 hours, following which 190 [Russian] soldiers were killed, 244 were injured, and 15 more were captured. Three tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, three Msta-B howitzers and five ammunition supply points were destroyed. This proves that our defensive operation is successful, and the enemy is exhausted and bled out. Wagner [Private Military Company] has not met a single deadline, and the city of Bakhmut has not been captured."

Details: Cherevatyi stated that Russian forces also fail to benefit from the fact that in some areas, the exhausted and defeated units of the Wagner terrorist and criminal group are being replaced by units of the Russian army's regular troops, rifle-motorised and air assault units.

After all, they are also staffed mainly by conscripts with shallow motivation, and the advances of the Ukrainian Defence Forces do not add to their confidence and motivation.

Quote: "The enemy has been defeated and driven back to a distance of 250 metres to 1.5 kilometres on various fronts following successful combat operations, and our defenders have been defeating the enemy and driving them back in some areas."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

