Ukraine's Defence Minister test-drives Oplot tank and says Defence Ministry will order them for army

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence is to order Ukrainian-made Oplot tanks from Ukroboronprom, the state-owned weapons manufacturer.

Source: Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Rezikov; Militarnyi, a Ukrainian military blog

Details: Reznikov also posted a video from Kharkiv Oblast in which he tested Oplot tanks at a training ground.

Quote from Reznikov: "It's always nice to test-drive equipment that’s going to the front. But when it's Ukrainian equipment, it's many times more pleasant. Yesterday I had the honour of personally trying out Ukrainian Oplot tanks...

And I am convinced that there should be a Ukrainian tank such as the Ukrainian Oplot tank in the first ranks of the tank coalition...

That’s why it has been decided that the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine will order Oplots from Ukroboronprom for the Ukrainian army."

Background:

In 2021, the state-owned Malyshev Factory reported that it had produced the Oplot tank ordered by Ukrspetsexport [a company within Ukraine’s defence industry – ed.]. It was produced as a model for demos by the specialist Ukrainian exporter at international trade fairs and participation in demonstration tests for potential foreign customers.

The basic Oplot combat vehicle is the main Ukrainian tank developed by the Kharkiv Morozov Mechanical Engineering Design Bureau. The tank is designed to destroy all types of ground targets under enemy fire resistance.

