Zelenskyy signs several new sanctions packages into law

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed into law the National Security and Defence Council’s decision to introduce new sanctions, including those targeting persons and firms that helped Russia control the Zaporizhstal (Zaporizhzhia Steel) steelmaker.

Source: President Zelenskyy on Telegram; presidential decrees No. 275/2023 and No. 276/2023 on the implementation of the National Security and Defence Council’s (NSDC) decision on sanctions from 12 May 2023.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today is a sanctions day. There are several [new] sanctions packages, and I have signed the corresponding decrees.

The first sanctions package concerns Zaporizhstal. My decree introduces restrictive measures on 41 entities – 13 individuals and 28 legal entities – that the Russian Federation used to maintain control over the company and thus harm our economy. We are launching the process of confiscating the Russian share of the company, which will now work exclusively for Ukraine and its people."

