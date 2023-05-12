All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy signs several new sanctions packages into law

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 12 May 2023, 17:51
Zelenskyy signs several new sanctions packages into law

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed into law the National Security and Defence Council’s decision to introduce new sanctions, including those targeting persons and firms that helped Russia control the Zaporizhstal (Zaporizhzhia Steel) steelmaker.

Source: President Zelenskyy on Telegram; presidential decrees No. 275/2023 and No. 276/2023 on the implementation of the National Security and Defence Council’s (NSDC)  decision on sanctions from 12 May 2023.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today is a sanctions day. There are several [new] sanctions packages, and I have signed the corresponding decrees.

The first sanctions package concerns Zaporizhstal. My decree introduces restrictive measures on 41 entities – 13 individuals and 28 legal entities – that the Russian Federation used to maintain control over the company and thus harm our economy. We are launching the process of confiscating the Russian share of the company, which will now work exclusively for Ukraine and its people."

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
15:59
Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front
All News
Advertisement: