Zelenskyy: Russian occupiers know they will be defeated, Ukraine has to press on

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russian occupation forces already know they will be defeated, and therefore Ukraine has to press on and force Russian troops out.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The occupiers already know they will be defeated. In their minds, they have already lost this war. We have to keep pressing on, so that their feeling of defeat makes them flee, leads them to make mistakes, and results in their losses.

I am grateful to each and every person fending off enemy forces. I am grateful to everyone who continues to liberate our lands in the face of grave difficulties. Dear soldiers, we are gearing up to provide you with more weapons, more opportunities to defeat the aggressor and restore peace."

Details: Zelenskyy added that during the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on 12 May, commanders of several operational fronts presented important reports: "I would like to single out the reports made by General Syrskyi and General Tarnavskyi, commanders of the Khortytsia and Tavriia Operational and Strategic Groups of Forces, respectively."

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin also delivered reports during the meeting.

