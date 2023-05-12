All Sections
Column of smoke rises over Russian-occupied Luhansk after explosions rock the city

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 12 May 2023, 19:12
Column of smoke rises over Russian-occupied Luhansk after explosions rock the city
Russian news outlets have reported that two explosions rocked the occupied city of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine; a column of smoke was seen rising over the city.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet; Mash, a Russian Telegram channel

Details: Russian media reported that two explosions rocked the city of Luhansk, with a column of smoke rising above an industrial facility.

The explosion occurred over the Polipak industrial factory, located on the territory of the former 100 Machine-Building Plant.

The video showing smoke rising hundreds of metres into the sky has been shared across Russian social media.

So far, no casualties have been reported.

The Russian-occupied city of Luhansk is located almost 90 kilometres away from the frontline in Luhansk Oblast.

Meanwhile, on 12 May, Russians and collaborators are celebrating "Republic Day" in Luhansk ["Republic" as in "Luhansk People’s Republic", a self-proclaimed, Russian-backed illegal formation in Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast – ed.].

