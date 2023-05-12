All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Occupiers claim MP injured in Luhansk

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 12 May 2023, 23:53
Occupiers claim MP injured in Luhansk

The Russian invaders have claimed that Viktor Vodolatsky, a member of the Russian State Duma [the lower chamber of the Russian parliament – ed.] has been injured in an explosion in occupied Luhansk. At the same time, the video posted after the explosion shows the MP unharmed.

Source: RIA Novosti, the Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Details: Referring to the occupiers of Luhansk Oblast, the propagandists have reported that Vodolatsky was injured in an explosion in Luhansk.

Advertisement:

However, the Russians do not share anything about the condition of the Russian MP or details about the seriousness of his injury.

In addition, the Russian Telegram channel Mash posted a video of Vodolatsky after the explosion in the city. In the video, the MP appears to be unharmed.

Later, Vodolatsky appeared on air on Russian TV with a plaster on his forehead and something that looks like an injury near his lip. 

It has not yet been revealed how Vodolatsky received this "injury". 

 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: