Occupiers claim MP injured in Luhansk

The Russian invaders have claimed that Viktor Vodolatsky, a member of the Russian State Duma [the lower chamber of the Russian parliament – ed.] has been injured in an explosion in occupied Luhansk. At the same time, the video posted after the explosion shows the MP unharmed.

Source: RIA Novosti, the Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Details: Referring to the occupiers of Luhansk Oblast, the propagandists have reported that Vodolatsky was injured in an explosion in Luhansk.

However, the Russians do not share anything about the condition of the Russian MP or details about the seriousness of his injury.

In addition, the Russian Telegram channel Mash posted a video of Vodolatsky after the explosion in the city. In the video, the MP appears to be unharmed.

Later, Vodolatsky appeared on air on Russian TV with a plaster on his forehead and something that looks like an injury near his lip.

It has not yet been revealed how Vodolatsky received this "injury".

