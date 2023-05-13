Loud explosion rocks Melitopol

On Friday evening, there was a loud explosion in Melitopol.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol; RIA Novosti, the Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Details: According to Fedorov, the explosion was "so powerful that the eastern and northern districts of the city and even the surrounding villages lost power, water and communications".

The mayor added that details are still being clarified.

The Russian media, citing the occupation authorities, confirmed the explosion "in the north of Melitopol" and the ensuing power outage. They later added that the electricity supply in Melitopol had been restored.

