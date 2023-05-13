All Sections
Occupiers hit civilian facilities in Mykolaiv: fires broke out, casualties reported

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 13 May 2023, 02:06
STOCK PHOTO BY STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE IN MYKOLAIV OBLAST

Fires broke out in Mykolaiv as a result of Russian attacks; the invaders targeted civilian facilities.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Sienkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv 

Quote from Sienkevych: "Friends, we are clarifying the information. All services are being deployed."

Quote from Kim: "We are putting out fire."

"As usual, the scum are targeting civilian facilities.

Everything is logical. They attacked [local grocery shops - ed.] Kovbasa [Sausage], then Nasha Ryaba [shop selling chicken], then Khlib [Bread].

"The fire is also on the ground floor of a five-storey residential building..."

Update. Quote from Sienkevych: "Fire at the enterprise: emergency workers are at the scene.

Residential buildings have been damaged nearby. Almost all the windows are broken in one of the five-storey buildings; three apartments are on fire.

We are clarifying the number of victims. Medics are working at the scene.

There is also damage to the educational institution."

"Currently, we know about three victims. One was taken away by an ambulance, and two were given medical assistance on the spot." 

