Ukrainian forces kill 590 Russian soldiers, destroy 6 tanks and 29 UAVs over past 24 hours
Saturday, 13 May 2023, 08:06
The defence forces of Ukraine killed 590 more Russian invaders and destroyed 6 tanks and 29 drones over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 13 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 198,260 (+590) military personnel
- 3,751 (+6) tanks
- 7,307 (+12) infantry fighting vehicles
- 3,095 (+27) artillery systems
- 561 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 314 (+2) air defence systems
- 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 294 (+0) helicopters
- 2,665 (+29) operational-tactical level UAVs
- 970 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships and boats
- 6,011 (+15) vehicles and tankers
- 402 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment
The data is being ascertained.
