Ukrainian forces kill 590 Russian soldiers, destroy 6 tanks and 29 UAVs over past 24 hours

The defence forces of Ukraine killed 590 more Russian invaders and destroyed 6 tanks and 29 drones over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 13 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 198,260 (+590) military personnel

3,751 (+6) tanks

7,307 (+12) infantry fighting vehicles

3,095 (+27) artillery systems

561 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

314 (+2) air defence systems

308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

294 (+0) helicopters

2,665 (+29) operational-tactical level UAVs

970 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships and boats

6,011 (+15) vehicles and tankers

402 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being ascertained.

