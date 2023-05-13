Ukraine's air defence downs all drones moving towards Kyiv, no destruction in capital

The Kyiv City Military Administration has reported that there was no destruction or casualties in the capital during the nighttime air attack launched by Russian forces, and all drones were shot down.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "The sixth air attack on the capital since the beginning of May! This time, the enemy carried out an attack using only unmanned aerial vehicles.

During the last air-raid warning, which lasted for 2.5 hours in Kyiv, Iranian-made loitering munition Shahed was detected in the airspace [flying] towards the capital. All enemy drones that were moving towards Kyiv were successfully destroyed!"

Details: According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, there was no destruction or casualties.

