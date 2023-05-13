All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's air defence downs all drones moving towards Kyiv, no destruction in capital

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 13 May 2023, 08:26
Ukraine's air defence downs all drones moving towards Kyiv, no destruction in capital
KYIV WITHOUT LIGHT IN OCTOBER 2022, PHOTO BY UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

The Kyiv City Military Administration has reported that there was no destruction or casualties in the capital during the nighttime air attack launched by Russian forces, and all drones were shot down.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "The sixth air attack on the capital since the beginning of May! This time, the enemy carried out an attack using only unmanned aerial vehicles.

During the last air-raid warning, which lasted for 2.5 hours in Kyiv, Iranian-made loitering munition Shahed was detected in the airspace [flying] towards the capital. All enemy drones that were moving towards Kyiv were successfully destroyed!"

Advertisement:

Details: According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, there was no destruction or casualties.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
15:59
Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front
All News
Advertisement: