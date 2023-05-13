All Sections
Zelenskyy meets with President of Italy in Rome

European PravdaSaturday, 13 May 2023, 14:31
Zelenskyy meets with President of Italy in Rome
screenshot

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived for a meeting with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella in Rome.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy arrived at the Quirinale presidential palace around 13:00 Kyiv time. He was welcomed with military honours.

After talks with Mattarella, Zelenskyy will hold talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Then they are to have lunch together.

According to Italian media, Zelenskyy will meet with the Pope in the Vatican after 16:00.

As reported, Zelenskyy arrived on Saturday on an official visit to Italy for the first time since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

