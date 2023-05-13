Ukrainian military show destroyed Bakhmut: every metre of the city is under fire

The 24th separate mechanised brigade named after King Danylo published a photo of Bakhmut destroyed as a result of Russian attacks.

Source: 24th SMB on Facebook

Quote: "This is what Bakhmut looks like right now. You might think it is fog. However, it is not. It is smoke from fires and smoke shells used by the enemy in a desperate attempt to break through our defences."

Details: According to the unit commander with the call sign Prince, after a short, tactical pause, the enemy resumed active assaults on residential areas.

"Artillery fire, rocket and airstrikes do not stop for a minute. Every metre of the city is now under artillery fire," he said.

