Zelenskyy: 70% of Belarusians oppose Russia's war and support Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that over 70% of Belarusians oppose Russia and support Ukraine.

Source: President Zelenskyy in an interview with Italian media

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I don’t think that Belarus is the same as Russia. Russia is doing everything it can to turn Belarus into Russia. Even to make it part of Russia…But [Belarusian] people, more than 70% of Belarusians currently oppose Russia, are dismayed by the war, and support Ukraine. This makes a huge difference. It means that despite the official information policy and [the government’s] narratives, the Belarusians keep fighting.

It’s hard, when TV, the internet, and newspapers are telling you that Russia is your brother, and that Ukraine is your enemy – it’s hard to live amid those narratives. But they keep fighting, and I think that the Belarusian society will remain independent.

It’s hard. It’s also a kind of war. They have no casualties, but they have lost people to brainwashing. Theirs is a war for independence, for freedom of choice. They understand that they might be next. They, or Moldova, or the Baltic states – who will be next?"

