All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: 70% of Belarusians oppose Russia's war and support Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 May 2023, 21:19
Zelenskyy: 70% of Belarusians oppose Russia's war and support Ukraine
PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that over 70% of Belarusians oppose Russia and support Ukraine.

Source: President Zelenskyy in an interview with Italian media

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I don’t think that Belarus is the same as Russia. Russia is doing everything it can to turn Belarus into Russia. Even to make it part of Russia…But [Belarusian] people, more than 70% of Belarusians currently oppose Russia, are dismayed by the war, and support Ukraine. This makes a huge difference. It means that despite the official information policy and [the government’s] narratives, the Belarusians keep fighting.

Advertisement:

It’s hard, when TV, the internet, and newspapers are telling you that Russia is your brother, and that Ukraine is your enemy – it’s hard to live amid those narratives. But they keep fighting, and I think that the Belarusian society will remain independent.

It’s hard. It’s also a kind of war. They have no casualties, but they have lost people to brainwashing. Theirs is a war for independence, for freedom of choice. They understand that they might be next. They, or Moldova, or the Baltic states – who will be next?"

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: