All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Once we are by administrative border of Crimea, Putin's support in Russia will decrease

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 May 2023, 22:38
Zelenskyy: Once we are by administrative border of Crimea, Putin's support in Russia will decrease

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that as the Ukrainian counteroffensive progresses, Russian society and business community will put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to "find a way out."

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Italian media

Quote: "There is certainly a way out, definitely. We will conduct counter-offensive actions. We will push them back, it will definitely happen. The support for him [Putin – ed.] in [the Russian - ed.] society will shrink, he will face internal issues, and he will be solving them. He will find certain steps. I'm sure of that. Our motivation will only increase.

Simultaneously, we will organise a summit on our ‘peace formula.’ We will attract the maximum number of people, the maximum number of specialists and countries and develop a full plan that will be clear in its implementation. Some of the points will be implemented without representatives of Russia, and for some certain representatives will, of course, be needed later.

Advertisement:

And believe me, when we are on the administrative borders of Crimea, his [Putin's - ed.] domestic support will be reduced. His inner circle, business will put pressure on him to find a way out. They're going to have to find it. Not much time left. "

Details: Zelenskyy also expressed the opinion that Putin will not use nuclear weapons because he wants to live.

"I believe that he will not use the nuclear weapons. But no one knows to the full extent what is in this person’s head. If Putin decides to use nuclear weapons, I believe that the next day he will not be [there]. And the person who sits at the long table and is afraid that he might get Covid or something from the person who came to meet him definitely wants to live.... It seems to me that he has lost his connection to reality, but nevertheless, he really wants to live and will do everything for this," the president said.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

According to Zelenskyy, when Putin will be looking for a way out, he will "apply the same information tools that he applied before; he will explain to his society that he defeated someone and the operation was complete."

"At some point, he may understand that diplomatically he can resolve this issue if he leaves all our territories. Fewer people will die. He will come to this. Our task is to put pressure on him every day – not only on the battlefield, but also in terms of sanctions. We see what is happening with their economy, everyone sees it," he stressed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:41
Patriot air defence system has "insignificant" damage, US specialists inspect it – CNN
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
All News
Advertisement: