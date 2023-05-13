All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 May 2023, 23:51
Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

Serhii Nadal, Mayor of Ternopil, Head of the Ternopil Regional Council; Mikhailo Holovko on Facebook

Update: As of 23:40 Nadal said that a non-residential building was on fire in Ternopil; rescue workers were at the scene.

In turn, Mykhailo Holovko, Head of the Ternopil Oblast Council, wrote: "According to early reports, there was a strike in the industrial zone of Ternopil."

Advertisement:

Explosions have rung out during a Russian air-raid in the city of Ternopil; the authorities have been urging residents not to leave their shelters.

Source: Suspilne (Ukraine's public broadcaster); Head of Ternopil Oblast Military Administration Volodymyr Trush, on Telegram

Details: Suspline reports that explosions thundered in Ternopil.

At the same time, Trush urged residents to go into hiding, and later wrote again: "Please stay in the shelters!!!"

Serhii Nadal, Mayor of Ternopil, asked residents to stay in a safe place until the air-raid alert is over, and not to post any photos or videos.

Earlier: An air-raid alert was declared in most of Ukraine on Saturday, 13 May. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: