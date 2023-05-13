Zelenskyy believes conversation with Pope could influence history

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that his conversation with Pope Francis on Saturday 13 May could influence history.

Source: President's evening address

Quote: "I met Pope Francis, and it was a conversation that could really influence history, and could really help stop the evil of aggression.

I told him about the crimes committed by the Russian invaders against our people, about the deportation of Ukrainian children. Even the exact number of children Russia stole from Ukraine and hid from their relatives, from Ukraine, somewhere in a foreign land, is unknown. I asked His Holiness to help bring our children back home to Ukraine.

I also talked about other points of our peace formula, besides the return of all the deported people and prisoners. And I believe that the will and sincerity of His Holiness can bring the implementation of our formula of peace closer, can bring a just, honest peace closer. "

On Saturday, Zelenskyy and the Pope talked for 40 minutes and exchanged gifts in the Vatican.

Zelenskyy and the Pope later revealed details of their talk. In particular, Zelenskyy wrote that he had asked the Pope to condemn Russian crimes in Ukraine.

