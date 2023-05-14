Russian occupiers deliver strikes on Kharkiv city and oblast

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported strikes on the city and the oblast during a large-scale air raid warning in Ukraine.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote: "Attention! Residents of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, the invaders are striking again! Do not ignore the alarms. Stay in shelters!"

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement: