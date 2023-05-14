Russian occupiers deliver strikes on Kharkiv city and oblast

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported strikes on the city and the oblast during a large-scale air raid warning in Ukraine.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote: "Attention! Residents of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, the invaders are striking again! Do not ignore the alarms. Stay in shelters!"

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!