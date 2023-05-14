Russian occupiers deliver strikes on Kharkiv city and oblast
Sunday, 14 May 2023, 00:10
Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported strikes on the city and the oblast during a large-scale air raid warning in Ukraine.
Source: Syniehubov on Telegram
Quote: "Attention! Residents of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, the invaders are striking again! Do not ignore the alarms. Stay in shelters!"
