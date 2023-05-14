Russia launches missiles at Ukraine during Eurovision Grand Final

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has commented on the missile launches on the evening of 13 May, when the Eurovision Grand Final was taking place.

Details: The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has noted that at a time when Europe is celebrating music, unity and light at the Eurovision Song Contest, "Russia is launching cruise missiles at Ukraine which is standing up to the darkness."

Background: Explosions rocked the city of Ternopil while an air-raid warning was in force, and a non-residential building caught fire.

This year, the Ternopil band TVORCHI represented Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest.

