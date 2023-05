Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, reported on the deployment of air defence on the night of 13-14 May.

Source: Yermak on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence forces are working on targets."

Background: On the night of 13-14 May, an air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine.

