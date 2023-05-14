All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy responds to reports that he wants to occupy Russian villages

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 14 May 2023, 13:29
Zelenskyy responds to reports that he wants to occupy Russian villages
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the Washington Post's report on Ukraine's plans to occupy Russian villages, saying that Ukraine is "not infiltrating anything".

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Germany

Details: A journalist asked whether it was true that Ukraine was planning to infiltrate Russian territory to gain a better position in the war.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "As for ‘infiltration’...

Advertisement:

As the president of Ukraine, when I want to go somewhere, I go officially, and I don't infiltrate anywhere."

Update: Zelenskyy later added that Ukraine was not attacking Russian territory, saying that it lacked time and spare means, and had no need to do so. Ukraine’s priority is to liberate its own territories, he stressed.

Background: According to secret US intelligence documents, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested occupying Russian villages to gain leverage over Moscow, as well as blowing up the Druzhba oil pipeline.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:41
Patriot air defence system has "insignificant" damage, US specialists inspect it – CNN
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
All News
Advertisement: