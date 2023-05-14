All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy responds to reports that he wants to occupy Russian villages

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 14 May 2023, 13:29
Zelenskyy responds to reports that he wants to occupy Russian villages
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the Washington Post's report on Ukraine's plans to occupy Russian villages, saying that Ukraine is "not infiltrating anything".

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Germany

Details: A journalist asked whether it was true that Ukraine was planning to infiltrate Russian territory to gain a better position in the war.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "As for ‘infiltration’...

As the president of Ukraine, when I want to go somewhere, I go officially, and I don't infiltrate anywhere."

Update: Zelenskyy later added that Ukraine was not attacking Russian territory, saying that it lacked time and spare means, and had no need to do so. Ukraine’s priority is to liberate its own territories, he stressed.

Background: According to secret US intelligence documents, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested occupying Russian villages to gain leverage over Moscow, as well as blowing up the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: