Zelenskyy responds to reports that he wants to occupy Russian villages

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the Washington Post's report on Ukraine's plans to occupy Russian villages, saying that Ukraine is "not infiltrating anything".

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Germany

Details: A journalist asked whether it was true that Ukraine was planning to infiltrate Russian territory to gain a better position in the war.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "As for ‘infiltration’...

As the president of Ukraine, when I want to go somewhere, I go officially, and I don't infiltrate anywhere."

Update: Zelenskyy later added that Ukraine was not attacking Russian territory, saying that it lacked time and spare means, and had no need to do so. Ukraine’s priority is to liberate its own territories, he stressed.

Background: According to secret US intelligence documents, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested occupying Russian villages to gain leverage over Moscow, as well as blowing up the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!