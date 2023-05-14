All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"A few more visits to Europe": Zelenskyy announces Armed Forces offensive at front

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 14 May 2023, 16:05
A few more visits to Europe: Zelenskyy announces Armed Forces offensive at front

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the Armed Forces have almost enough assets and weapons to start moving forward and that Ukrainian defenders are "primed for success". 

Source: Zelenskyy during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Details: The Supreme Commander-in-Chief was asked whether the Ukrainian military has enough weapons, given the recently announced aid packages, and whether Ukraine can start moving forward on the front. 

Advertisement:

He was reminded of his earlier remark that Ukraine needed more weapons to launch a counteroffensive.

Zelenskyy answered briefly that he needed several more visits to European capitals.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "A few more visits, and that’ll be it." 

More details: After that, Zelenskyy smiled, and Scholz wished him success. 

Zelenskyy later added that Ukraine was "primed for success" in the war, and Ukrainian troops were motivated and could feel the support [of Ukraine’s partners].

Reminder: Zelenskyy said he believes in the success of the agreement to supply fighter jets to Ukraine against the backdrop of his visits to European capitals.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: