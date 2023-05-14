"A few more visits to Europe": Zelenskyy announces Armed Forces offensive at front

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the Armed Forces have almost enough assets and weapons to start moving forward and that Ukrainian defenders are "primed for success".

Source: Zelenskyy during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Details: The Supreme Commander-in-Chief was asked whether the Ukrainian military has enough weapons, given the recently announced aid packages, and whether Ukraine can start moving forward on the front.

He was reminded of his earlier remark that Ukraine needed more weapons to launch a counteroffensive.

Zelenskyy answered briefly that he needed several more visits to European capitals.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "A few more visits, and that’ll be it."

More details: After that, Zelenskyy smiled, and Scholz wished him success.

Zelenskyy later added that Ukraine was "primed for success" in the war, and Ukrainian troops were motivated and could feel the support [of Ukraine’s partners].

Reminder: Zelenskyy said he believes in the success of the agreement to supply fighter jets to Ukraine against the backdrop of his visits to European capitals.

