Zelenskyy believes in "coalition of fighter jets" after visiting Europe

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he believed in the success of the agreement to supply Ukraine with fighter jets as he visited European capitals.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint briefing with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Partly, my visits to European capitals are aimed at this very thing [the formation of a "coalition of fighters" – ed.]. I think we will be successful. Today, I will also appeal to the German side to support Ukraine in this coalition. It is very important for us."

Advertisement:

Details: In this context, Zelenskyy noted, it is important to coordinate efforts and "be powerful in the airspace".

"We are not talking about superiority; today Russia has the advantage in the Ukrainian sky. But our task is to be powerful in airspace," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

Zelenskyy also said that this year it is time to determine the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

On 14 May, Scholz welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with military honours at his office in Berlin on Sunday.

On 13 May, President Zelenskyy visited Rome and the Vatican.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!