All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy believes in "coalition of fighter jets" after visiting Europe

European PravdaSunday, 14 May 2023, 15:14
Zelenskyy believes in coalition of fighter jets after visiting Europe
ZELENSKYY. PHOTO BY THE PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he believed in the success of the agreement to supply Ukraine with fighter jets as he visited European capitals. 

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint briefing with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Partly, my visits to European capitals are aimed at this very thing [the formation of a "coalition of fighters" – ed.]. I think we will be successful. Today, I will also appeal to the German side to support Ukraine in this coalition. It is very important for us."

Details: In this context, Zelenskyy noted, it is important to coordinate efforts and "be powerful in the airspace".

Advertisement:

"We are not talking about superiority; today Russia has the advantage in the Ukrainian sky. But our task is to be powerful in airspace," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:41
Patriot air defence system has "insignificant" damage, US specialists inspect it – CNN
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
All News
Advertisement: