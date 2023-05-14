All Sections
Zelenskyy advisor: Bakhmut is only a prelude to the counteroffensive

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 14 May 2023, 18:08
Zelenskyy advisor: Bakhmut is only a prelude to the counteroffensive
MYKHAILO PODOLIAK. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, believes that the eventual liberation of the eastern city of Bakhmut will be a "prelude" to the expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Source: Podoliak in an interview with Bild, a German media outlet

Quote from Podoliak: "Ukraine has seized the initiative. It doesn’t mean that Bakhmut will be liberated tomorrow, but fierce fighting will continue, and Russia’s combat capability will continue diminishing.

[...] In a broader sense, Bakhmut is just a prelude to the counteroffensive, a door that will open opportunities for Ukraine to launch a successful counteroffensive."

Details: Asked when the counteroffensive might begin, Podoliak explained that the counteroffensive was "not a one-off event that might start today and end tomorrow, but a multitude of actions, dozens, even hundred of actions, some of which are already being undertaken."

He noted that attacks on Russian logistics undermine the Russian army’s capabilities.

"We have also made some small-scale, localised advances in parts of Donetsk Oblast," he added.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Quote from Podoliak: "I believe that we will see catastrophic events befalling the Russian army. It will be forced to rapidly withdraw from the occupied territories.

[...] I believe that this spring-summer season will be heated. The myth of the mighty Russian army, which has haunted Europe and Germany for so long, is finally being dispelled."

