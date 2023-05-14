All Sections
Russian Uragan rocket launchers attack Kurakhove: 3 civilians injured, including 1 minor

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 14 May 2023, 19:06
Russian Uragan rocket launchers attack Kurakhove: 3 civilians injured, including 1 minor
Three residents of the city of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, including one minor, sustained injuries as a result of a Russian shelling.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

 
AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN ATTACK ON KURAKHOVE. PHOTO: PAVLO KYRYLENKO ON TELEGRAM

Quote from Kyrylenko: "Today’s attack on Kurakhove resulted in three casualties, including a minor.

The Russians deployed Uragan [multiple-launch rocket systems]. Five multi-storey buildings and three private houses were damaged. Heating systems were also damaged.

Rescue workers and police have been deployed to the site of the attack."

 

Subjects: Donetsk region
