Russian Uragan rocket launchers attack Kurakhove: 3 civilians injured, including 1 minor
Sunday, 14 May 2023, 19:06
Three residents of the city of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, including one minor, sustained injuries as a result of a Russian shelling.
Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Kyrylenko: "Today’s attack on Kurakhove resulted in three casualties, including a minor.
The Russians deployed Uragan [multiple-launch rocket systems]. Five multi-storey buildings and three private houses were damaged. Heating systems were also damaged.
Rescue workers and police have been deployed to the site of the attack."
