Russian Uragan rocket launchers attack Kurakhove: 3 civilians injured, including 1 minor

AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN ATTACK ON KURAKHOVE. PHOTO: PAVLO KYRYLENKO ON TELEGRAM

Three residents of the city of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, including one minor, sustained injuries as a result of a Russian shelling.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "Today’s attack on Kurakhove resulted in three casualties, including a minor.

The Russians deployed Uragan [multiple-launch rocket systems]. Five multi-storey buildings and three private houses were damaged. Heating systems were also damaged.

Rescue workers and police have been deployed to the site of the attack."

