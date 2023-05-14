All Sections
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7-year-old child is injured, one person killed

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 14 May 2023, 22:05
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7-year-old child is injured, one person killed
The village of Primorske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, screenshot from deepstatemap

As a result of the shelling of the village of Primorske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Sunday, 6 people were injured, including a 7-year-old girl; one man died in hospital, another one remains in critical condition.

Source: Yurii Malashko, head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

 
AFTERMATH OF THE SHELLING IN THE ZAPORIZHZHIA Oblast ON 14 MAY, PHOTO FROM MALASHKO’S TELEGRAM

Quote: "There are casualties due to the attack on Prymorske. During a direct strike to the house, a 30-year-old man received mine-explosive injuries and is now in a serious condition.

Three more people were injured, including a 7-year-old girl. All the victims were quickly taken to the medical facilities of Oblast centre."

Details: Malashko also reported that in the city of Huliaipole the air strike came near a medical facility. There is destruction.

 
 

Updated: Malashko later reported that six residents of Prymorske were injured in the Russian attacks, including a young child.

A 24-year old man in critical condition died in hospital.

"A 30-year-old man remains in critical condition. Three people, including a child, are in moderate condition. One person was treated at the site," Malashko wrote.

Background: Earlier, Andrii Yermak, head of the Office of the President, reported that one man was injured in a private house as a result of an attack on the village of Prymorske, carried out with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems. Russians also attacked a secondary school in Prymorske. It is known that three civilians and an ambulance driver were injured.

