All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy and Tsikhanouskaya briefly crossed paths for the first time at the award ceremony in Germany

European PravdaSunday, 14 May 2023, 21:52
Zelenskyy and Tsikhanouskaya briefly crossed paths for the first time at the award ceremony in Germany
Zelenskyy and Tsikhanouskaya in Germany, 14 May, Screenshot of Tsikhanouskaya’s video

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leader of the Belarusian opposition in exile Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya briefly crossed paths in Germany during the 2023 Charlemagne International Prize ceremony.

Source: European Pravda

The Charlemagne Prize, which is awarded for contribution to the unification of Europe, was awarded to the President and people of Ukraine this year. The ceremony was attended by many European politicians.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya posted a video on Twitter from the sidelines, as she and Zelenskyy briefly shook hands and greeted each other. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola are standing nearby. 

As it is known, this is the first time that Zelenskyy and Tsikhanouskaya crossed paths at a public event.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya ran for the 2020 presidential election in Belarus instead of her husband Sergei, who was detained during the election campaign and sentenced to 18 years in prison in December 2021.

Since the suppression of protests by Belarusians against election fraud, Tsikhanouskaya has been abroad, where she carries out actual political activities as a legitimate representative of Belarus recognized by a number of Western states.

Last year, Tsikhanouskaya announced the creation of a "collective executive body" – the United Transitional Cabinet, and also suggested Zelenskyy establish diplomatic relations with it.

In March 2023, the informal representation of democratic Belarus started operating in Brussels.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: