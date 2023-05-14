All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy and Tsikhanouskaya briefly crossed paths for the first time at the award ceremony in Germany

European PravdaSunday, 14 May 2023, 21:52
Zelenskyy and Tsikhanouskaya briefly crossed paths for the first time at the award ceremony in Germany
Zelenskyy and Tsikhanouskaya in Germany, 14 May, Screenshot of Tsikhanouskaya’s video

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leader of the Belarusian opposition in exile Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya briefly crossed paths in Germany during the 2023 Charlemagne International Prize ceremony.

Source: European Pravda

Advertisement:

The Charlemagne Prize, which is awarded for contribution to the unification of Europe, was awarded to the President and people of Ukraine this year. The ceremony was attended by many European politicians.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya posted a video on Twitter from the sidelines, as she and Zelenskyy briefly shook hands and greeted each other. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola are standing nearby. 

As it is known, this is the first time that Zelenskyy and Tsikhanouskaya crossed paths at a public event.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya ran for the 2020 presidential election in Belarus instead of her husband Sergei, who was detained during the election campaign and sentenced to 18 years in prison in December 2021.

Since the suppression of protests by Belarusians against election fraud, Tsikhanouskaya has been abroad, where she carries out actual political activities as a legitimate representative of Belarus recognized by a number of Western states.

Last year, Tsikhanouskaya announced the creation of a "collective executive body" – the United Transitional Cabinet, and also suggested Zelenskyy establish diplomatic relations with it.

In March 2023, the informal representation of democratic Belarus started operating in Brussels.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: