Zelenskyy and Scholz visited the military base where Ukrainian soldiers train

As part of his official visit to Germany, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the military base in Aachen, where Ukrainian soldiers are undergoing training.

Details: Zelenskyy and Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz had a conversation with Ukrainian soldiers who are undergoing training in the Bundeswehr.

"I want to thank you guys for representing our country. Today we spoke with the Chancellor - everyone respects our Armed Forces. We are waiting for you at home, come back and make our army even more powerful on the battlefield," the President said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Federal Chancellor of Germany for supporting the training mission for the Ukrainian military.

The President of Ukraine presented the warriors with state awards. For personal courage, selfless actions in the defence of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and exemplary performance of military duty, Ukrainian soldiers were awarded the Order "For Courage" of the III degree.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olaf Scholz observed the elements of the training and the samples of German military equipment used by Ukrainian soldiers for training and supplied to Ukraine.

