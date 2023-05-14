All Sections
Zelenskyy and Scholz visited the military base where Ukrainian soldiers train

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 14 May 2023, 22:20
Zelenskyy and Scholz visited the military base where Ukrainian soldiers train
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olaf Scholz in the military base in Aachen. PHOTO: PRESIDENT’S WEBSITE

As part of his official visit to Germany, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the military base in Aachen, where Ukrainian soldiers are undergoing training.

Source: President’s website 

Details: Zelenskyy and Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz had a conversation with Ukrainian soldiers who are undergoing training in the Bundeswehr.

"I want to thank you guys for representing our country. Today we spoke with the Chancellor - everyone respects our Armed Forces. We are waiting for you at home, come back and make our army even more powerful on the battlefield," the President said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Federal Chancellor of Germany for supporting the training mission for the Ukrainian military.

 
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olaf Scholz in the military base in Aachen
Photo: President’s website 

The President of Ukraine presented the warriors with state awards. For personal courage, selfless actions in the defence of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and exemplary performance of military duty, Ukrainian soldiers were awarded the Order "For Courage" of the III degree.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olaf Scholz observed the elements of the training and the samples of German military equipment used by Ukrainian soldiers for training and supplied to Ukraine.

