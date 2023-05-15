Collaborators flee en masse from occupied Ukraine's south

Collaborators are fleeing en masse to the Russian Federation from the temporarily captured territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

Source: National Resistance Center

Details: Reportedly, panic is spreading among the traitors in the south of Ukraine; many of them have already left the occupied territories.

Advertisement:

According to the National Resistance Center, the leadership of the occupation administrations has banned a significant number of collaborators from leaving. However, they are still taking their families out and seeking ways to bypass the ban.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!