Collaborators flee en masse from occupied Ukraine's south

Collaborators are fleeing en masse to the Russian Federation from the temporarily captured territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

Source: National Resistance Center

Details: Reportedly, panic is spreading among the traitors in the south of Ukraine; many of them have already left the occupied territories.

According to the National Resistance Center, the leadership of the occupation administrations has banned a significant number of collaborators from leaving. However, they are still taking their families out and seeking ways to bypass the ban.

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!