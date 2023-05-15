46 combat clashes took place between Defense Forces and occupiers in a day

During 14 May, 46 combat clashes took place between the Defence Forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupiers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 15 May

Quote: "Tonight, Russian terrorists once again attacked Ukraine with Shahed kamikaze drones. Information about the aftermath of this attack is currently being clarified.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 11 missile attacks, in particular on the cities of Kharkiv, Kostiantynivka and the village of Zolochiv. In addition, they carried out 41 airstrikes and 74 attacks from MLRSs on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Civilians were injured; private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure have been destroyed or damaged.

The threat of further missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

The enemy continues to concentrate its main efforts on the Lymans, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinska fronts, with 46 combat clashes taking place. Bakhmut and Mariinka remain at the epicentre of the fighting".

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains unchanged and no signs of the formation of Russian offensive groups have been detected.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the occupiers continue to maintain a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine. They carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Hirsk, Leonivka and Popivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Volfyne, Sadky and Mohrytsia in Sumy Oblast; as well as Oleksandrivka and Starytsia in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensives in the vicinities of Masiutivka and Synkivka. Airstrikes were carried out in the areas of the settlements of Vilshana and Kyslivka. Kamianka, Topoli, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kindrashivka and Tabaivka in Kharkiv Oblast, and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast, came under artillery and mortar fire.

The Russians did not conduct offensive operations on the Lyman front. They carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Dibrova, Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, and Spirne. Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast, Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Berestov in Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers continue to conduct offensive actions. Heavy fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. During the day, the occupiers carried out unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka and Predtechyne. They carried out airstrikes near Ivanivske and Stupochky. Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Chervone, Kostiantynivka, Druzhba, Pivnichne, Toretsk and Shumy in Donetsk Oblast suffered from Russian attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russian forces carried out airstrikes in the areas of Novokalynove and Avdiivka and attacked the settlements of Stepove, Lastochkine, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Netaylove, Pervomaiske and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Mariinka front, units of the Defence Forces repelled numerous attacks by the occupiers near ​​the city of Mariinka. At the same time, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast came under fire.

During the past day, the occupiers did not conduct offensive operations on the Shakhtarske front. They attacked the settlements of Vuhledar, Novoukrainka and Prechystivka.

The Russians continue to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Kizomys and Stanislav in Kherson Oblast. They attacked about 40 settlements. These are, in particular, Vremivka and Novopillia in Donetsk Oblast; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Zolota Balka, Vesele, Lvove, Antonivka, Dniprovske and Kizomys in Kherson Oblast; and the city of Kherson.

During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces made 17 strikes on areas where Russian personnel and military equipment were concentrated. The Ukrainian defenders shot down two Russian reconnaissance Orlan-10 UAVs and destroyed a Supercam UAV.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit one command post, six clusters of Russian manpower, four artillery units in firing positions, one anti-aircraft defence and seven more important targets.

