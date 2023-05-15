All Sections
Drones attack military equipment storage point and police car in Russia's Bryansk Oblast

Iryna BalachukMonday, 15 May 2023, 10:39
SCREENSHOT FROM GOOGLE.MAPS

Russian Telegram channels have reported that a drone has attacked a storage point containing military equipment near the village of Polevye Novoselki in the Suzemka district, Bryansk Oblast, and another UAV has damaged a police car in Khoromnoye.

Source: Telegram channels Baza and Astra

Quote from Baza: "A drone has attacked a storage point containing military equipment in Bryansk Oblast. An explosive device was dropped from a UAV onto the roof of the storage point in Suzemka district on the morning of 14 May. The explosion damaged five pieces of equipment. There were no casualties."

Details: According to Astra, the attack took place at around 06:00 on 14 May near the village of Polevye Novoselki. Four Ural vehicles and a howitzer were damaged.

Another attack is also reported to have taken place on 14 May at around 14:00 in the village of Khoromnoye in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast. As a result of the drone attack, a car at the Klimovsky police station and another vehicle were damaged. There were no casualties.

The regional authorities and the Russian Ministry of Defence have not yet commented on the reports of the attacks.

