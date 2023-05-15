All Sections
Kremlin comments on articles of Western media about Wagner PMC owner trying to negotiate with Ukrainian intelligence

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 15 May 2023, 13:45
Photo: Ria Novosti

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, has said that the information of The Washington Post about the alleged attempts of the leader of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) Yevgeny Prigozhin to negotiate with Ukrainian intelligence is a hoax.

Source: Peskov during a press call on 15 May

Quote: "I can't [comment – ed.], but it looks like another hoax. Unfortunately, even respected publications in recent times quite often do not disdain it. "

Earlier: The Washington Post, citing data from leaked documents, reported that the owner of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin suggested providing Ukraine with the locations of Russian troops, in exchange for the Armed Forces of Ukraine moving their units out of Bakhmut, where mercenaries were being killed en masse.

The newspaper states that two Ukrainian officials confirmed that Prigozhin spoke several times with representatives of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

In particular, one of the officials allegedly said that Prigozhin made a proposal regarding Bakhmut "more than once," but Kyiv rejected it because officials didn't trust Prigozhin and believed that his proposals could be insincere.

Andrii Yusov, representative of Defence Intelligence, commenting on The Washington Post article, said that "Ukraine is doing everything possible to protect its own national interests, and effectively liberate the territory."

