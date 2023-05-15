All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kremlin comments on articles of Western media about Wagner PMC owner trying to negotiate with Ukrainian intelligence

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 15 May 2023, 13:45
Kremlin comments on articles of Western media about Wagner PMC owner trying to negotiate with Ukrainian intelligence
Photo: Ria Novosti

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, has said that the information of The Washington Post about the alleged attempts of the leader of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) Yevgeny Prigozhin to negotiate with Ukrainian intelligence is a hoax.

Source: Peskov during a press call on 15 May

Quote: "I can't [comment – ed.], but it looks like another hoax. Unfortunately, even respected publications in recent times quite often do not disdain it. "

Earlier: The Washington Post, citing data from leaked documents, reported that the owner of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin suggested providing Ukraine with the locations of Russian troops, in exchange for the Armed Forces of Ukraine moving their units out of Bakhmut, where mercenaries were being killed en masse.

Advertisement:

The newspaper states that two Ukrainian officials confirmed that Prigozhin spoke several times with representatives of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

In particular, one of the officials allegedly said that Prigozhin made a proposal regarding Bakhmut "more than once," but Kyiv rejected it because officials didn't trust Prigozhin and believed that his proposals could be insincere.

Andrii Yusov, representative of Defence Intelligence, commenting on The Washington Post article, said that "Ukraine is doing everything possible to protect its own national interests, and effectively liberate the territory."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: