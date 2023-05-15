All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence on Prigozhin's "proposal" regarding Bakhmut: Intelligence uses various assets

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 15 May 2023, 13:34
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence on Prigozhin's proposal regarding Bakhmut: Intelligence uses various assets
ANDRII YUSOV, SCREENSHOT

Andrii Yusov, a representative of Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, has commented on the Washington Post article which alleged that Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin had been in contact with Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, discussing further actions in Bakhmut.

Source: Yusov on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Yusov: "I think that Ukraine should – and of course the special services will and should – discuss such things when it is necessary and in line with Ukraine’s national interests. It is clear that Ukraine is doing everything possible to protect its national interests, to effectively liberate the territory".

Details: Yusov said the special services and military intelligence use various assets and tools for this purpose. "As for individual hoaxes, I do not think we should comment on that," Yusov emphasised.

Background: 

Previously, The Washington Post, citing data from leaked documents, reported that Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin had offered to disclose the location of Russian troops to Ukraine in exchange for the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Bakhmut, where mercenaries were being killed en masse. The newspaper said two Ukrainian officials had confirmed that Prigozhin spoke with representatives of Defence Intelligence several times. In particular, one of the officials apparently said that Prigozhin had made the offer regarding Bakhmut "more than once", but Kyiv had rejected it because the officials do not trust Prigozhin and believe that his offers may have been disingenuous.

Advertisement: