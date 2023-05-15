All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Intelligence on Prigozhin's "proposal" regarding Bakhmut: Intelligence uses various assets

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 15 May 2023, 13:34
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence on Prigozhin's proposal regarding Bakhmut: Intelligence uses various assets
ANDRII YUSOV, SCREENSHOT

Andrii Yusov, a representative of Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, has commented on the Washington Post article which alleged that Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin had been in contact with Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, discussing further actions in Bakhmut.

Source: Yusov on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Yusov: "I think that Ukraine should – and of course the special services will and should – discuss such things when it is necessary and in line with Ukraine’s national interests. It is clear that Ukraine is doing everything possible to protect its national interests, to effectively liberate the territory".

Advertisement:

Details: Yusov said the special services and military intelligence use various assets and tools for this purpose. "As for individual hoaxes, I do not think we should comment on that," Yusov emphasised.

Background: 

Previously, The Washington Post, citing data from leaked documents, reported that Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin had offered to disclose the location of Russian troops to Ukraine in exchange for the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Bakhmut, where mercenaries were being killed en masse. The newspaper said two Ukrainian officials had confirmed that Prigozhin spoke with representatives of Defence Intelligence several times. In particular, one of the officials apparently said that Prigozhin had made the offer regarding Bakhmut "more than once", but Kyiv had rejected it because the officials do not trust Prigozhin and believe that his offers may have been disingenuous.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
All News
Advertisement: