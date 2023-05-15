All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK will not send fighter jets to Ukraine as they don't have the F-16s Kyiv is interested in

European PravdaMonday, 15 May 2023, 15:16

The UK has no plans to send fighter jets to Ukraine after the Ukrainian military said it preferred to use F-16 fighter jets.

Source: The Guardian, citing a statement made by the press secretary of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday

Asked whether Britain will send fighter jets to Ukraine, the press secretary said it would not.

Advertisement:

Quote: "There are no plans to do that. The Ukrainians made the decision to train their pilots on F-16s and you will know the RAF don’t use those," he said.

Background: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the formation of the so-called "fighter jets coalition" at a meeting on Monday, 15 May, at Chequers.

Sunak noted that the UK would be ready to help train Ukrainian pilots to use Western fighter jets "relatively soon". But he said the supply of fighter jets is "not a straightforward thing".

On the day of Zelenskyy's visit, London announced that the UK will start training Ukrainian pilots this summer and is already working with other countries to provide Ukraine with F-16s.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
All News
Advertisement: