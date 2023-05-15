UK will not send fighter jets to Ukraine as they don't have the F-16s Kyiv is interested in

The UK has no plans to send fighter jets to Ukraine after the Ukrainian military said it preferred to use F-16 fighter jets.

Source: The Guardian, citing a statement made by the press secretary of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday

Asked whether Britain will send fighter jets to Ukraine, the press secretary said it would not.

Quote: "There are no plans to do that. The Ukrainians made the decision to train their pilots on F-16s and you will know the RAF don’t use those," he said.

Background: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the formation of the so-called "fighter jets coalition" at a meeting on Monday, 15 May, at Chequers.

Sunak noted that the UK would be ready to help train Ukrainian pilots to use Western fighter jets "relatively soon". But he said the supply of fighter jets is "not a straightforward thing".

On the day of Zelenskyy's visit, London announced that the UK will start training Ukrainian pilots this summer and is already working with other countries to provide Ukraine with F-16s.

