Official from occupying administration injured in explosion in Luhansk

Igor Kornet, the so-called acting Minister of Internal Affairs of Luhansk People’s Republic, was injured in an explosion in the Russia-occupied city of Luhansk on 15 May.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media RIA Novosti with reference to a source; TASS news agency, with reference to "law enforcement" of occupied Luhansk Oblast

Details: The Russian media outlets report that Kornet was severely injured and is now in emergency care.

Background:

On 15 May, the Russian occupiers reported that explosions sounded in the centre of the occupied city of Luhansk. Explosions have reportedly resulted in casualties.

Previously:

In April 2023, journalists of the Donbas Realii project of Radio Liberty took hold of an audio recording of Pasichnik's conversation from the sources in a Ukrainian special service. In the recording, Pasichnik mentions the internal conflict in the Luhansk People's Republic, and that he could not control Igor Kornet, the so-called Minister of Internal Affairs of Luhansk People's Republic.

In the occupied territory, Kornet formed a gang of collaborators who used to work in law enforcement. This gang has been terrorising farmers and entrepreneurs. Pasichnik told Putin about all these problems, and the latter promised to deal with them.

For reference:

Kornet served as a criminal investigation officer at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Luhansk Oblast until 2014. Then, he was appointed the so-called "Minister of Internal Affairs" of the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast.

He was removed from his "position" in 2017, though he refused to resign, ignoring orders from the sham "leadership" of the self-proclaimed republic.

He is wanted in Ukraine. Russia has been investigating Kornet's role in the murder of Russian citizen Artem Bulgakov since 2017.

