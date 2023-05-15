All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Official from occupying administration injured in explosion in Luhansk

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 15 May 2023, 15:27
Official from occupying administration injured in explosion in Luhansk
Igor Kornet, photo by RIA Novosti

Igor Kornet, the so-called acting Minister of Internal Affairs of Luhansk People’s Republic, was injured in an explosion in the Russia-occupied city of Luhansk on 15 May.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media RIA Novosti with reference to a source; TASS news agency, with reference to "law enforcement" of occupied Luhansk Oblast

Details: The Russian media outlets report that Kornet was severely injured and is now in emergency care.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • On 15 May, the Russian occupiers reported that explosions sounded in the centre of the occupied city of Luhansk. Explosions have reportedly resulted in casualties.

Previously:
 In April 2023, journalists of the Donbas Realii project of Radio Liberty took hold of an audio recording of Pasichnik's conversation from the sources in a Ukrainian special service. In the recording, Pasichnik mentions the internal conflict in the Luhansk People's Republic, and that he could not control Igor Kornet, the so-called Minister of Internal Affairs of Luhansk People's Republic.

In the occupied territory, Kornet formed a gang of collaborators who used to work in law enforcement. This gang has been terrorising farmers and entrepreneurs. Pasichnik told Putin about all these problems, and the latter promised to deal with them. 

For reference: 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Kornet served as a criminal investigation officer at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Luhansk Oblast until 2014. Then, he was appointed the so-called "Minister of Internal Affairs" of the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast.

He was removed from his "position" in 2017, though he refused to resign, ignoring orders from the sham "leadership" of the self-proclaimed republic.

He is wanted in Ukraine. Russia has been investigating Kornet's role in the murder of Russian citizen Artem Bulgakov since 2017.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: