Occupiers report another explosion in centre of Luhansk

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 15 May 2023, 14:17
On 15 May, the Russian occupiers reported that explosions sounded in the centre of the occupied city of Luhansk, presumably resulting in casualties.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: According to the occupiers' preliminary information, it was a premeditated explosion.

Eyewitnesses say that a grenade exploded inside. According to preliminary data, three people were taken to hospital in critical condition.

The occupiers also claimed that this is the third explosion in the city in one day.

 

Leonid Pasechnik, chief of the self-styled Luhansk People’s Republic, has claimed that the explosion occurred in the very centre of Luhansk.

The occupiers later added that the explosion occurred in a barbershop in the building of the local television company. 

Explosions have been regularly reported in occupied Luhansk since 12 May. In particular, they occurred at the Polipak company, the building of the former Academy of Internal Affairs and the Avanhard stadium. Locals also reported damage to the building of the former aviation school.

