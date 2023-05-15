"Unwell" Lukashenko finally reappears in Belarusian propaganda

A Belarusian propaganda Telegram channel has posted a photo of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, who is said to be unwell and has hardly been seen in public lately for that reason.

Source: Pul Pervogo, a propaganda Telegram channel of the Lukashenko regime

Details: The channel published a series of three posts. First it announced that something important was coming with the phrase "Stay tuned!"

Then: "This is going to be exciting."

And the final post shows Lukashenko apparently receiving a salute from Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin.

Quote: "Number One [literally "the first one", as they call Lukashenko – UP] is working at the central command post of the Air Force and Air Defence Forces today.

He will hear a report on the organisation and performance of air defence combat duty tasks.

The event is about to begin. More details soon!"

More details: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, analysed the photo and pointed out that Lukashenko's hand was bandaged again.

Lukashenko has a bandage on his hand: they showed him at the central command post of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces. pic.twitter.com/xaTi4BnpZw — Belarusian Hajun project (@Hajun_BY) May 15, 2023

Background: Lukashenko attended the Victory Day parade in Moscow on 9 May, but he did not participate in all of the events and returned to Minsk in a hurry. Journalists noticed that he had a bandage on his hand. Lukashenko did not deliver his traditional Victory Day speech in Minsk.

The media noted that Lukashenko has made significantly fewer public appearances since the beginning of May.

On 13 May, after a long absence from the public eye, Lukashenko visited the presidential clinic in the settlement of Drazdy in Minsk Oblast. On 14 May, he failed to appear at a celebration of the Day of the State Flag, State Emblem and National Anthem of Belarus.

The Russian State Duma [the lower chamber of the Russian parliament] confirmed that the self-proclaimed president of Belarus was unwell, but did not specify what was wrong with him.

