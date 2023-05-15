Iceland will gift Ukraine a field hospital

Iceland's parliament has supported the proposal to transfer a field hospital to Ukraine as a gesture of solidarity.

Source: European Pravda; Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Iceland's Prime Minister.

In her Twitter account, the Prime Minister said that all parties in the Althing supported the proposal that Iceland give Ukraine a field hospital.

"We remain committed to supporting the Ukrainian people: this gesture is a symbol of our continued solidarity," said Katrín Jakobsdóttir.

Previously: In March, the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iceland visited Kyiv. In early May, she participated in the summit of the leaders of Northern Europe and Ukraine in Helsinki.

A Council of Europe summit will begin in Iceland soon. The participants will discuss the punishment of Russia for the invasion, and the peace formula proposed by Ukraine.

