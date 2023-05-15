All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Iceland will gift Ukraine a field hospital

European PravdaMonday, 15 May 2023, 20:27

Iceland's parliament has supported the proposal to transfer a field hospital to Ukraine as a gesture of solidarity.

Source: European Pravda; Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Iceland's Prime Minister. 

In her Twitter account, the Prime Minister said that all parties in the Althing supported the proposal that Iceland give Ukraine a field hospital.

Advertisement:

"We remain committed to supporting the Ukrainian people: this gesture is a symbol of our continued solidarity," said Katrín Jakobsdóttir. 

Previously: In March, the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iceland visited Kyiv. In early May, she participated in the summit of the leaders of Northern Europe and Ukraine in Helsinki.

A Council of Europe summit will begin in Iceland soon. The participants will discuss the punishment of Russia for the invasion, and the peace formula proposed by Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
All News
Advertisement: