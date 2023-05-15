All Sections
Chechen leader claims Ukrainian special services helped him retrieve his horse from Czech Republic

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 15 May 2023, 20:31
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has claimed that Ukrainian special services had helped him bring back his thoroughbred horse Zazu from the Czech Republic.

Source: Ramzan Kadyrov on Telegram

Details: The Czech Republic froze Kadyrov’s assets – seizing several of his horses – as part of international sanctions imposed in relation to the war in Ukraine.

Unknown persons stole one of Kadyrov’s horses from a stable in the Czech village of Krabčice. The Czech police reported that the horse was worth nearly €17,000.

Kadyrov is now claiming that the theft was organised by Ukraine’s special services upon his request.

Quote from Kadyrov: "Earlier this year, Ukrainian special service agents got in touch with me via mediators and offered to get Zazu back. They knew I favoured this horse, and they were right – obviously I said yes. To be honest, I thought that Zazu would be brought back via some official mechanisms, for example by lifting the sanctions. But it turned out that the special services had their own daring plan: they conspired with the Czech police to stage his theft from a stable in the Czech Republic."

More details: Kadyrov said that Zazu was currently "on his way home", and that the operation cost US$18,000. "Given his real value and excellent pedigree, this is nothing," he said.

