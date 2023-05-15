All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Chechen leader claims Ukrainian special services helped him retrieve his horse from Czech Republic

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 15 May 2023, 20:31
Chechen leader claims Ukrainian special services helped him retrieve his horse from Czech Republic

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has claimed that Ukrainian special services had helped him bring back his thoroughbred horse Zazu from the Czech Republic.

Source: Ramzan Kadyrov on Telegram

Details: The Czech Republic froze Kadyrov’s assets – seizing several of his horses – as part of international sanctions imposed in relation to the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Unknown persons stole one of Kadyrov’s horses from a stable in the Czech village of Krabčice. The Czech police reported that the horse was worth nearly €17,000.

Kadyrov is now claiming that the theft was organised by Ukraine’s special services upon his request.

Quote from Kadyrov: "Earlier this year, Ukrainian special service agents got in touch with me via mediators and offered to get Zazu back. They knew I favoured this horse, and they were right – obviously I said yes. To be honest, I thought that Zazu would be brought back via some official mechanisms, for example by lifting the sanctions. But it turned out that the special services had their own daring plan: they conspired with the Czech police to stage his theft from a stable in the Czech Republic."

More details: Kadyrov said that Zazu was currently "on his way home", and that the operation cost US$18,000. "Given his real value and excellent pedigree, this is nothing," he said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
All News
Advertisement: