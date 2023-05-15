Chechen leader claims Ukrainian special services helped him retrieve his horse from Czech Republic

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has claimed that Ukrainian special services had helped him bring back his thoroughbred horse Zazu from the Czech Republic.

Details: The Czech Republic froze Kadyrov’s assets – seizing several of his horses – as part of international sanctions imposed in relation to the war in Ukraine.

Unknown persons stole one of Kadyrov’s horses from a stable in the Czech village of Krabčice. The Czech police reported that the horse was worth nearly €17,000.

Kadyrov is now claiming that the theft was organised by Ukraine’s special services upon his request.

Quote from Kadyrov: "Earlier this year, Ukrainian special service agents got in touch with me via mediators and offered to get Zazu back. They knew I favoured this horse, and they were right – obviously I said yes. To be honest, I thought that Zazu would be brought back via some official mechanisms, for example by lifting the sanctions. But it turned out that the special services had their own daring plan: they conspired with the Czech police to stage his theft from a stable in the Czech Republic."

More details: Kadyrov said that Zazu was currently "on his way home", and that the operation cost US$18,000. "Given his real value and excellent pedigree, this is nothing," he said.

