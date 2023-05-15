All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Echelon of military equipment and soldiers is being transferred from Belarus to Luhansk Oblast

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 15 May 2023, 21:03
Echelon of military equipment and soldiers is being transferred from Belarus to Luhansk Oblast
Illustrative photo of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Belarus

An echelon with Russian military equipment is being transferred from Belarus to Luhansk Oblast.

Source: Monitoring project Belarusian Hajun on Telegram

Details: It is reported that on 14 May, in the evening, an echelon with equipment of the Russian Armed Forces left the Polonka station in Brest Oblast. In total, there are about 40 pieces of equipment in it – tanks were seen, as well as four passenger cars (at least 200 people) and one cargo car (equipment/ammunition).

The formation of this echelon took place on the morning of 13 May in Polonka. Then at least 20 armoured vehicles (tanks/infantry fighting vehicles) were noticed near the tracks. The flag of the Russian Federation was seen on the equipment.

Advertisement:
 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: