Echelon of military equipment and soldiers is being transferred from Belarus to Luhansk Oblast

Illustrative photo of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Belarus

An echelon with Russian military equipment is being transferred from Belarus to Luhansk Oblast.

Source: Monitoring project Belarusian Hajun on Telegram

Details: It is reported that on 14 May, in the evening, an echelon with equipment of the Russian Armed Forces left the Polonka station in Brest Oblast. In total, there are about 40 pieces of equipment in it – tanks were seen, as well as four passenger cars (at least 200 people) and one cargo car (equipment/ammunition).

The formation of this echelon took place on the morning of 13 May in Polonka. Then at least 20 armoured vehicles (tanks/infantry fighting vehicles) were noticed near the tracks. The flag of the Russian Federation was seen on the equipment.

