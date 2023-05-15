All Sections
Kherson Oblast: Russians wound father and son in Lvove, and young man in Tryfonivka

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 15 May 2023, 21:55

On 15 May, the Russian military fired at residential buildings in the village of Lvovo, Kherson Oblast, wounding a man and his 79-year-old father. 

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "The Russian army struck at the village of Lvovo in the Tiahynska hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories], – they once again hit residential buildings. A 79-year-old man and his 48-year-old son were injured in the shelling. The victims were taken to a medical facility in Kherson by our military personnel. Now doctors are providing them with the necessary medical care."

Details: At 21:45, Kherson Oblast Military Administration also reported that in the village of Tryfonivka, Velyka Oleksandrivska district, a 17-year-old boy came across explosives left by the Russian army. He was seriously injured as a result of the detonation. 

The wounded teen has been taken to hospital in the nearest medical facility, and his evacuation to a hospital in Kryvyi Rih is being prepared.

Advertisement: